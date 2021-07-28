Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has backed the idea of pace bowler Hasan Ali replacing Babar Azam as ODI captain.

Interestingly enough, Latif is not the first ex-Pakistan cricketer to suggest giving the captaincy to Hasan as legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar said the same thing.

Explaining why Hasan would be a good choice, Latif noted that he has “a bit of aggression”.

“He [Babar Azam] is ok as the T20 captain and even in Tests. The main problem is in the ODI format,

Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

“We have to fix that. I think in the ODI format they should try someone like Hasan Ali. Someone with a bit of aggression should captain in ODIs.”

In the recent three-match ODI series against England, Hasan took six wickets at an average of 25.50.

He followed that up with one wicket in the one T20 International he played at an average of 28.

As for Azam, he was in fine form during the three ODIs against England as he accumulated 177 runs, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.

In the T20 series, he scored 118 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.

