Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said it was wrong decision to sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain.

Sarfaraz was stripped of the captaincy in October 2019, with Azhar Ali taking over as Test captain, while Babar Azam became the limited overs skipper.

However, Azhar didn’t last long as Test captain as Azam replaced him in November last year.

Azam now leads Pakistan in all three formats, but Latif feels that Sarfaraz did nothing wrong to warrant being removed from the leadership role.

“The decision to remove Sarfaraz [Ahmed] from [the] captaincy was wrong,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz is currently part of Pakistan’s team, but didn’t feature in a single match during the limited overs tour of England.

It remains to be seen if he will get a chance to play during the tour of the West Indies.

