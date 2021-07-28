Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said Babar Azam might be asked to step down as captain or resign by himself.

Latif noted that this could happen if the national team endure a disastrous tour of the West Indies.

Pakistan already failed to impress during their limited overs tour of England, where they lost to a second-string England team.

The men in green were whitewashed 3-0 in the ODI series and 2-1 in the T20 series.

“I think if it goes south, Babar might have to relinquish captaincy after the West Indies series in order to preserve his own performances,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

“I think he might be asked to or take the decision himself if they fail miserably in the series against West Indies.”

Azam was in fine form during the three ODIs against England as he accumulated 177 runs, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.

As for the T20 series, he scored 118 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: How good has he been in Test cricket, Shadab Khan on big impact Pakistan player

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32539 ( 15.06 % ) Babar Azam 152236 ( 70.44 % ) Steve Smith 5256 ( 2.43 % ) Ben Stokes 6474 ( 3 % ) Kane Williamson 9708 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 214 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1339 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 391 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5556 ( 2.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 641 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 473 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1283 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32539 ( 15.06 % ) Babar Azam 152236 ( 70.44 % ) Steve Smith 5256 ( 2.43 % ) Ben Stokes 6474 ( 3 % ) Kane Williamson 9708 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 214 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1339 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 391 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5556 ( 2.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 641 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 473 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1283 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related