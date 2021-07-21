Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is being ignored by the selectors since he recently criticised head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.
Malik had said that Misbah “wasn’t ready for coaching”, but was given the head coach and chief selector roles when he was first appointed.
Misbah has since given up the chief selector role.
Malik enjoyed a highly successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign with the Peshawar Zalmi.
The 39-year-old finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 354 runs in 13 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.40 and a strike-rate of 149.36.
Despite this, he was overlooked for the tours of England and the West Indies.
“I think he gave some statement against the head coach, so that is why I think he was overlooked,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
