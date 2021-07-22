Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique has his sights set on the opening batsman role in Test cricket.
Shafique has played three T20 Internationals to date, but his last game came in December 2020.
He has yet to make his Test debut, but has featured in one first-class game, where he scored 133 for Central Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in December 2019.
Despite having very little domestic experience, the 21-year-old wants to be given the chance to open the batting for Pakistan in the longest format.
“I would like to play as an opener,” he told Grassroots Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
The youngster is currently part of Pakistan’s ODI and Test teams for the tours of England and the West Indies.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Talked bad about Misbah-ul-Haq, Inzamam-ul-Haq on why he thinks Pakistan power-hitter is being ignored