Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said Misbah-ul-Haq was appointed as the national team’s head coach even though he wasn’t ready for such a role.

Malik pointed out that the former captain was initially named chief selector as well, which resulted in him holding two of the most powerful positions related to Pakistan cricket.

While the 47-year-old has since stepped down as chief selector and been replaced by Mohammad Wasim, Malik believes that he shouldn’t have been given both roles right from the start.

“Misbah got two posts despite the fact that he wasn’t ready for coaching,” he told ARY News.

