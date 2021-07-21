Why didn’t they pick him, Inzamam on brilliant Pakistan T20 player

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has questioned why the selectors didn’t pick all-rounder Shoaib Malik for the tours of England and the West Indies.
This comes after Malik enjoyed a highly successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign with the Peshawar Zalmi.
The 39-year-old finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 354 runs in 13 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.40 and a strike-rate of 149.36.
Malik last played international cricket in September 2020 and considering how well he did in the PSL, Inzamam simply cannot understand why he hasn’t been recalled yet.
“I think Shoaib Malik is a brilliant T20 player and they could have included him,” Inzamam, a former chief selector, said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
