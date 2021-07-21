Why didn’t they pick him, Inzamam on brilliant Pakistan T20 player

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has questioned why the selectors didn’t pick all-rounder Shoaib Malik for the tours of England and the West Indies.

This comes after Malik enjoyed a highly successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign with the Peshawar Zalmi.

The 39-year-old finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 354 runs in 13 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.40 and a strike-rate of 149.36.

Malik last played international cricket in September 2020 and considering how well he did in the PSL, Inzamam simply cannot understand why he hasn’t been recalled yet.

“I think Shoaib Malik is a brilliant T20 player and they could have included him,” Inzamam, a former chief selector, said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the backbone of the middle order, Inzamam-ul-Haq on powerful Pakistan big-hitter

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31778 ( 15.38 % ) Babar Azam 144846 ( 70.1 % ) Steve Smith 5101 ( 2.47 % ) Ben Stokes 6273 ( 3.04 % ) Kane Williamson 9119 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 170 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1269 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 374 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5401 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 616 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 451 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1215 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31778 ( 15.38 % ) Babar Azam 144846 ( 70.1 % ) Steve Smith 5101 ( 2.47 % ) Ben Stokes 6273 ( 3.04 % ) Kane Williamson 9119 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 170 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1269 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 374 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5401 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 616 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 451 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1215 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related