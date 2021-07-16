Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan great Wasim Akram said opening batsman Sharjeel Khan makes it difficult for himself to score runs at times.
Wasim noted that if bowlers “keep taking the ball away from him by bowling short of a good length”, Sharjeel will struggle to make runs.
He added that the 31-year-old “doesn’t charge down the wicket, make room or go towards the off-side while batting”, which limits his scoring options.
“As a bowler, if you keep taking the ball away from him by bowling short of a good length, it becomes difficult for the batsman to score,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“Sharjeel doesn’t charge down the wicket, make room or go towards the off-side while batting. I hope Sharjeel works on this.”
Sharjeel is currently part of the T20 squad for the tours of England and the West Indies.
Pakistan lost the ODI series against England 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.
