Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan great Wasim Akram said opening batsman Sharjeel Khan makes it difficult for himself to score runs at times.

Wasim noted that if bowlers “keep taking the ball away from him by bowling short of a good length”, Sharjeel will struggle to make runs.

He added that the 31-year-old “doesn’t charge down the wicket, make room or go towards the off-side while batting”, which limits his scoring options.

“As a bowler, if you keep taking the ball away from him by bowling short of a good length, it becomes difficult for the batsman to score,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Sharjeel doesn’t charge down the wicket, make room or go towards the off-side while batting. I hope Sharjeel works on this.”

Sharjeel is currently part of the T20 squad for the tours of England and the West Indies.

Pakistan lost the ODI series against England 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19996 ( 18.83 % ) Waqar Younis 2069 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 6543 ( 6.16 % ) Shahid Afridi 30778 ( 28.98 % ) Imran Khan 20288 ( 19.1 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2400 ( 2.26 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1695 ( 1.6 % ) Hanif Mohammad 269 ( 0.25 % ) Younis Khan 4100 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1748 ( 1.65 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6370 ( 6 % ) Saeed Anwar 7613 ( 7.17 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 823 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1505 ( 1.42 % ) Back

