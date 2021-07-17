Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have been in “good nick” as of late.
In the recent three-match ODI series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, Azam scored 177 runs, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.
As for Rizwan, he made 92 runs, which included a top score of 74 in the third ODI, at an average of 30.66.
The duo continued to excel in the first T20 International on Friday as Azam smashed a brilliant 85, while Rizwan hammered 63 to lead Pakistan to a 31-run win.
“We have Babar Azam and Rizwan is in good nick as well,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
With a 1-0 lead in hand, Pakistan will look to seal the series in the second T20 International on Sunday.
