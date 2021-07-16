Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram believes big-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan is too one-dimensional.

He noted that the 31-year-old “plays his shots while standing still all the time”.

“That’s where the problem with Sharjeel is, there is no in-between as he plays his shots while standing still all the time,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sharjeel is currently part of the T20 squad for the tours of England and the West Indies.

Pakistan lost the ODI series against England 3-0 and will now be looking to bounce back in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Friday.

