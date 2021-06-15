Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has told left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir that he is not going to bowl to India opener Rohit Sharma anytime soon.

This comes after Amir said he found it easy to bowl to Rohit and India captain Virat Kohli.

He added that Rohit struggles against in-swinging deliveries and early on in his innings, the out-swinger as well.

But, with Amir having retired from international cricket and India and Pakistan no longer playing bilateral series, Kaneria said there is no point for the 29-year-old to be making such remarks.

“Such statements are made when players are about to face each other in an upcoming or an ongoing series. Neither are we going to have an India vs Pakistan series, nor are you going to bowl to Rohit Sharma,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in seven matches at an average of 57.25 and an economy rate of 8.27.

