Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has lauded India big-hitting opener Rohit Sharma, saying “there is hardly a player who plays spinners and fast bowlers better than him”.

Rohit has scored 2,615 runs in 38 Tests, which includes seven centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 46.69.

He has also accumulated 9,205 runs in 227 ODIs, which includes 29 hundreds and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 48.96.

As for his T20 International career, the 34-year-old has amassed 2,864 runs in 111 matches, which includes four centuries and 22 fifties, at an average of 32.54.

“Rohit Sharma is a player who has scored so many double centuries, and on top of that, he is a run-machine. There is hardly a player who plays spinners and fast bowlers better than him,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

