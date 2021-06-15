Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir used to be a serious threat as he could swing the ball both ways.

He added that Amir has “been a wonderful bowler for Pakistan” and “made quite a name” for himself when he made his debut.

Amir also “troubled many batsmen” throughout his international career, Kaneria said.

The 29-year-old retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“You have been a wonderful bowler for Pakistan. When you debuted, you made quite a name for yourself. You used to make the ball swing both ways with the new ball,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“You’ve troubled many batsmen and there’s nothing to take away from it. You troubled India in the Champions Trophy final and gave their batsmen a tough time in the Asia Cup as well.”

Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in seven matches at an average of 57.25 and an economy rate of 8.27.

