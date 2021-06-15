Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir said India opener Rohit Sharma has a weakness against out-swing early into his innings.

Rohit is without a doubt one of the most dangerous big-hitters in the game and has also established himself as one of the top opening batsmen as well.

Even though he can pile on the runs and make massive scores, Amir noted that the 34-year-old is still susceptible to out-swingers when he has just come to the crease.

“Even early on, he struggles against the ball that goes away,” he told Cricwick as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in seven matches at an average of 57.25 and an economy rate of 8.27.

