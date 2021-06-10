Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi all-rounder Shoaib Malik said he has been working hard on his batting and fitness in the last few months.

Prior to the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) postponement earlier this year, Malik was in good form with the bat.

He accumulated 101 runs in five games at an average of 33.66 and a strike-rate of 124.69.

Malik noted that he “was able to put on [a] show” in the first part of the PSL and is hoping to do the same in Abu Dhabi.

“In Abu Dhabi, the heat would be a big challenge for all the teams and the ones who cope the best with the conditions will be best placed to lift the trophy,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“As always, I would aim to deliver to the best of my ability and take the team through tough situations while offering my full support to the captain and team management.

“I have worked extremely hard on my batting and fitness in recent months which should hopefully help me a great deal at the business end of the tournament.”

Malik last played international cricket in September 2020 and has been ignored by the selectors for Pakistan’s last four series, which includes the home series against Zimbabwe, the tour of New Zealand, the home series against South Africa and the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He will no doubt be targeting an international comeback by putting up strong performance in the remaining PSL matches.

