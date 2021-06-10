Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan and Multan Sultans batsman Sohaib Maqsood has acknowledged that a strong performance in the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches could be his ticket back into the national team.

Maqsood last played for the men in green in January 2016.

In the five matches he played prior to the PSL’s postponement earlier this year, the 34-year-old scored 135 runs, which included a top score of 61 not out, at an average of 45 and a strike-rate of 139.17.

Maqsood knows that if he keeps shining in the tournament, it could land him back on the selectors’ radar.

“My recent stint at the National High Performance Centre was immensely valuable, the Abu Dhabi-leg provides me an excellent opportunity of putting to test the skills I learned in what would be challenging conditions in terms of the weather,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“This is an action packed year and I know that if I do well for Sultans, I can be back in the reckoning for the national team. First and foremost though, my target is to resurrect the team’s fortunes with some match winning performances through which we can hopefully make it through to the playoffs.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Must improve my batting significantly, Pakistan player who knows he can perform better says

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2262 ( 6.01 % ) Karachi Kings 5646 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9664 ( 25.68 % ) Multan Sultans 1966 ( 5.22 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2776 ( 7.38 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15318 ( 40.7 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2262 ( 6.01 % ) Karachi Kings 5646 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9664 ( 25.68 % ) Multan Sultans 1966 ( 5.22 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2776 ( 7.38 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15318 ( 40.7 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related