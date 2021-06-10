Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Veteran Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi all-rounder Shoaib Malik believes his batting and fitness are at a good level.

Prior to the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) postponement earlier this year, Malik was in good form with the bat.

He accumulated 101 runs in five games at an average of 33.66 and a strike-rate of 124.69.

Malik noted that he “was able to put on [a] show” in the first part of the PSL and is hoping to do the same in Abu Dhabi.

“I am pleased with my batting form and fitness standards that I was able to put on [a] show during the Karachi-leg,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“We bonded well as a team which helped us to our second position on the points table.”

