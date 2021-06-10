Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan and Multan Sultans batsman Sohaib Maqsood said he must improve his batting significantly.

This comes after Maqsood felt he wasn’t at his best prior to the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

In the five matches he played, he scored 135 runs, which included a top score of 61 not out, at an average of 45 and a strike-rate of 139.17.

Maqsood added that even though the Sultans’ results thus far haven’t been great, he is backing his side to bounce back in Abu Dhabi.

“The Karachi-leg was a tough one for us in terms of the results but I think we fought really hard and gave a good fight in almost every match,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“My batting form was pretty decent too and now my aim is to carry the form and in fact improve it significantly in Abu Dhabi.”

