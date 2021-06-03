Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has revealed that iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar made him question if he wanted to play cricket again.

Sammy noted that this stemmed from the incident where Akhtar nearly knocked legendary batsman Brian Lara unconscious with a bouncer during the semi-final of the 2004 Champions Trophy.

With Akhtar capable of hitting speeds over 160 kph or 100 mph, Sammy admitted that the Rawalpindi Express left a lasting impression on him.

“I was sitting and I was 19 years old next to Dwayne Bravo. I literally questioned whether I wanted to play cricket again. Shoaib Akhtar did that to me,” Sammy told The Current as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Looking for players to solve this problem, Younis Khan on nagging issue that has been hurting Pakistan

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19000 ( 18.87 % ) Waqar Younis 1974 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6287 ( 6.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 29093 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 19268 ( 19.14 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2341 ( 2.33 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1535 ( 1.52 % ) Hanif Mohammad 234 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3911 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1547 ( 1.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5988 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 7270 ( 7.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 789 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1434 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19000 ( 18.87 % ) Waqar Younis 1974 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6287 ( 6.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 29093 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 19268 ( 19.14 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2341 ( 2.33 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1535 ( 1.52 % ) Hanif Mohammad 234 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3911 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1547 ( 1.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5988 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 7270 ( 7.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 789 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1434 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related