Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said “we know we lack in middle order batting” and are looking for players to solve this problem.

Pakistan’s middle order woes have been well documented and the issue has been a thorn in their side for quite some time.

However, Younis confirmed that “we are working on it” by “finding batters” who can excel in the middle order.

“We know we lack in middle order batting and we are working on it. We are finding batters for [the] middle order and we are looking forward to getting prepared before [the] T20 World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Hope they do well, Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan on one particular PSL team

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30707 ( 15.77 % ) Babar Azam 135761 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 4932 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6031 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8358 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 139 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1138 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 350 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5199 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 587 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 432 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1145 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30707 ( 15.77 % ) Babar Azam 135761 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 4932 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6031 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8358 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 139 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1138 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 350 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5199 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 587 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 432 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1145 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related