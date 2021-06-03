Younis Khan: “We know we lack in middle order batting and we are working on it. We are finding batters for [the] middle order”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said “we know we lack in middle order batting” and are looking for players to solve this problem.
Pakistan’s middle order woes have been well documented and the issue has been a thorn in their side for quite some time.
However, Younis confirmed that “we are working on it” by “finding batters” who can excel in the middle order.
“We know we lack in middle order batting and we are working on it. We are finding batters for [the] middle order and we are looking forward to getting prepared before [the] T20 World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.