Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has recalled how lethally quick Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar almost knocked legendary batsman Brian Lara unconscious.
The incident occurred in the semi-final of the 2004 Champions Trophy when Lara was struck on the head by a bouncer when he was on 31 runs.
Despite Lara retiring hurt, the West Indies went on to win the match by seven wickets as they bowled Pakistan out for 131.
The men from the Caribbean ended up being crowned champions after defeating England by two wickets in the final.
“When I made my debut for the West Indies in the Champions Trophy, I remember Pakistan playing West Indies at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire and they were opening with Mohammad Sami, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar,” Sammy told The Current as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“I saw Shoaib Akhtar bowling a bouncer to Brian Lara and hit him in the head. Brian Lara fell back probably almost unconscious.”
