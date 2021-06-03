Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has recalled how lethally quick Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar almost knocked legendary batsman Brian Lara unconscious.

The incident occurred in the semi-final of the 2004 Champions Trophy when Lara was struck on the head by a bouncer when he was on 31 runs.

Despite Lara retiring hurt, the West Indies went on to win the match by seven wickets as they bowled Pakistan out for 131.

The men from the Caribbean ended up being crowned champions after defeating England by two wickets in the final.

“When I made my debut for the West Indies in the Champions Trophy, I remember Pakistan playing West Indies at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire and they were opening with Mohammad Sami, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar,” Sammy told The Current as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I saw Shoaib Akhtar bowling a bouncer to Brian Lara and hit him in the head. Brian Lara fell back probably almost unconscious.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Looking for players to solve this problem, Younis Khan on nagging issue that has been hurting Pakistan

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19000 ( 18.87 % ) Waqar Younis 1974 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6287 ( 6.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 29093 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 19268 ( 19.14 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2341 ( 2.33 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1535 ( 1.52 % ) Hanif Mohammad 234 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3911 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1547 ( 1.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5988 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 7270 ( 7.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 789 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1434 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19000 ( 18.87 % ) Waqar Younis 1974 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6287 ( 6.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 29093 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 19268 ( 19.14 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2341 ( 2.33 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1535 ( 1.52 % ) Hanif Mohammad 234 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3911 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1547 ( 1.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5988 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 7270 ( 7.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 789 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1434 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related