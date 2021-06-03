Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-West Indies captain Daren Sammy admitted that it was a joy to watch legendary Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar steaming in with his hair flying.

Akhtar will forever be remembered as one of the quickest and most lethal fast bowlers the game has ever seen.

Nicknamed the Rawalpindi Express, he represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

“It was a joy to watch the Rawalpindi Express coming down with his hair flying. Shoaib Akhtar with his pace,” Sammy told The Current as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

