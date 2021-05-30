Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said spinner Imad Wasim and the left-arm pace duo of Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir should be picked because the team needs them.

All three of them are proven match-winners, but have fallen out of favour as of late.

Imad and Wahab last played international cricket in December last year.

Imad has fallen behind Mohammad Nawaz as chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Imad has become a “limited cricketer” and needs to be more versatile. Until that happens, Nawaz will continue to have the edge in regards to selection.

Wahab, meanwhile, revealed that Wasim told him his bowling “is not up to the mark”.

As for Amir, he retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

Given how talented the Imad, Wahab and Amir are, Malik said he cannot understand why they are being ignored by the selectors.

“I think a strong team is only built when it includes senior players. For me, this team needs Amir, Wahab, and Imad,” he told ARY News.

