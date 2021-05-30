Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik: “Players are selected on the basis of likes and dislikes. I am not against anyone but we have seen this a lot of times”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said players are still being picked based on likes and dislikes.
Malik, who last played international cricket in September 2020, is disappointed that such a thing still exists.
However, the 39-year-old veteran said he has “seen this a lot of times” during his illustrious career.
“Players are selected on the basis of likes and dislikes. I am not against anyone but we have seen this a lot of times,” he told ARY News.
Malik has now been ignored by the selectors for Pakistan’s last four series, which includes the home series against Zimbabwe, the tour of New Zealand, the home series against South Africa and the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.