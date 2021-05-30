Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said players are still being picked based on likes and dislikes.

Malik, who last played international cricket in September 2020, is disappointed that such a thing still exists.

However, the 39-year-old veteran said he has “seen this a lot of times” during his illustrious career.

“Players are selected on the basis of likes and dislikes. I am not against anyone but we have seen this a lot of times,” he told ARY News.

Malik has now been ignored by the selectors for Pakistan’s last four series, which includes the home series against Zimbabwe, the tour of New Zealand, the home series against South Africa and the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pick them in the team, Shoaib Malik on three Pakistan players who are proven match-winners

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30662 ( 15.79 % ) Babar Azam 135312 ( 69.67 % ) Steve Smith 4922 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6023 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8339 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 138 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1134 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 348 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5194 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 584 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 431 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1142 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30662 ( 15.79 % ) Babar Azam 135312 ( 69.67 % ) Steve Smith 4922 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6023 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8339 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 138 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1134 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 348 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5194 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 584 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 431 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1142 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related