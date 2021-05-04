Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz: “I am being told by [the] chief selector that my bowling form is not up to the mark. I am working on it and you will see improvement”
Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said chief selector Mohammad Wasim told him that his bowling “is not up to the mark”.
Wahab last played for Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand, where he went wicketless in two T20 Internationals and conceded 64 runs off 4.5 overs at an economy rate of 13.24.
He missed the home series against South Africa and the ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Having been told why he is not being picked, the 35-year-old said he is working hard to improve his bowling so that he can get back into the national team.
“I am being told by [the] chief selector that my bowling form is not up to the mark. I am working on it and you will see improvement,” he told ARY News.
Wahab Riaz is a great bowler on the day but lacks control and consistency can leaks many runs and frustrate the team .Age is another factor 35 years person thinks he is still 25 years and wants to keep on playing.There are other events all around the world to T 20 etc to earn a better living no point in getting into arguments and ruining the name of the country and losing friends in the process .