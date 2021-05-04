Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said chief selector Mohammad Wasim told him that his bowling “is not up to the mark”.

Wahab last played for Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand, where he went wicketless in two T20 Internationals and conceded 64 runs off 4.5 overs at an economy rate of 13.24.

He missed the home series against South Africa and the ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Having been told why he is not being picked, the 35-year-old said he is working hard to improve his bowling so that he can get back into the national team.

“I am being told by [the] chief selector that my bowling form is not up to the mark. I am working on it and you will see improvement,” he told ARY News.

