Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul said Mohammad Hasnain has a lot of potential, but “doesn’t know how to enhance his bowling skills”.
One of the keys to resolving this, according to Gul, is for Hasnain to change his mindset.
During the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, Hasnain took two wickets in two ODIs against the Proteas at an average of 63.
The 21-year-old followed that up with one wicket in one T20 International at an average of 25.
As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he did a lot better and claimed five wickets at an average of 14.40 and an economy rate of six.
“He has potential but he has to change his mindset as he doesn’t know how to enhance his bowling skills,” Gul, who serves as the Quetta Gladiators’ bowling coach during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said on ARY News program Sports Room.
