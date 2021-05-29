Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul has told young seamer Mohammad Hasnain to show more aggression.

Gul, who serves as the Quetta Gladiators’ bowling coach during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), noted that Hasnain is very shy and wants him to “improve his body language” since he bowls over 140 kph.

During the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, Hasnain took two wickets in two ODIs against the Proteas at an average of 63.

He followed that up with one wicket in one T20 International at an average of 25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he did a lot better and claimed five wickets at an average of 14.40 and an economy rate of six.

“I told one thing to him [Hasnain] that you will play as a strike bowler [for] Gladiators. I suggested him to improve his body language as you are a 140 plus kph bowler,” Gul said on ARY News program Sports Room.

“He is quite shy, therefore, I recommended him to show more aggression as a strike bowler.”

