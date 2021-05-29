Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan has “mental constipation”.

This comes after Vaughan said he wished Salman “had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was match-fixing”.

Vaughan’s fiery remarks came on the back of Salman calling his remarks “irrelevant” when he was comparing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with his India counterpart Virat Kohli.

Vaughan said that Williamson would be the greatest player in the world if he was Indian.

Angry that the former England captain brought up the fixing scandal he was involved in, Salman said it was “below the belt” and told Vaughan to stop living in the past.

“I don’t want to get into details. I just want to say that he’s picked the topic in the wrong context. There is no justification for a reaction like this. This is very below average, below the belt. If he wants to live in the past and wants to talk about it, he surely can,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Constipation is an illness. Things get stuck and they don’t come out that easily. Some people have mental constipation. Their minds are in the past. That doesn’t matter. There was no need to take it into a different direction.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Let’s see if Mohammad Wasim was telling the truth, Pakistan player who was told he is still part of the national team’s plans says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30638 ( 15.8 % ) Babar Azam 135084 ( 69.65 % ) Steve Smith 4913 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6017 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8329 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 138 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1130 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 347 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5190 ( 2.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 584 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 429 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1138 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30638 ( 15.8 % ) Babar Azam 135084 ( 69.65 % ) Steve Smith 4913 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6017 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8329 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 138 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1130 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 347 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5190 ( 2.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 584 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 429 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1138 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related