Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed ex-Pakistan skipper Salman Butt over the comments he made about him.

Vaughan had been comparing New Zealand leader Kane Williamson to his India counterpart Virat Kohli, and said that Williamson would be the greatest player in the world if he was Indian.

Salman was less than impressed with Vaughan’s remarks, calling it “irrelevant” and failing to understand the need to compare the two world-class batsmen.

In response, Vaughan blasted Salman, saying he wished the former Pakistan captain “had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was match-fixing”.

Salman was banned for five years and served time in prison for his involvement in the fixing scandal, which also involved the pace duo of Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir.

No idea what the headline is … but I seen what Salman has said about me … that’s fine and he is allowed his opinion but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match fixing !!! https://t.co/EkDWuH7Vi4 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 16, 2021

“I [have] seen what Salman has said about me… that’s fine and he is allowed his opinion but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was match-fixing,” Vaughan said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Top-class batsman and best in the world, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on run-scoring machine

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30638 ( 15.8 % ) Babar Azam 135084 ( 69.65 % ) Steve Smith 4913 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6017 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8329 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 138 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1130 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 347 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5190 ( 2.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 584 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 429 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1138 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30638 ( 15.8 % ) Babar Azam 135084 ( 69.65 % ) Steve Smith 4913 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6017 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8329 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 138 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1130 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 347 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5190 ( 2.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 584 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 429 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1138 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related