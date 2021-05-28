Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said he will wait and see if chief selector Mohammad Wasim was telling him the truth about still being part of the national team’s plans going forward.

Wahab last played for Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand, where he went wicketless in two T20 Internationals and conceded 64 runs off 4.5 overs at an economy rate of 13.24.

Having missed out on selection for the home series against South Africa and the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, the 35-year-old is hoping to get a recall at some point in the near future.

“I have not been talking to anyone. When I was not selected recently, I had a chat with the chief selector who gave me some reasons for the decision,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“That was a personal conversation of how much I agreed with him or not. I was told that I was not written off and was part of the system. We will find out what was the truth or not as time goes on.”

