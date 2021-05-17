Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
West Indies big-hitter Sherfane Rutherford said legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer is a “master of swing” and a “true legend of cricket”.
Wasim and Waqar Younis formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.
Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
“A true legend of cricket, master of swing and here reverse swing [wow], amazing Wasim Akram,” Rutherford said on Twitter.
