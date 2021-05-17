Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

West Indies big-hitter Sherfane Rutherford said legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer is a “master of swing” and a “true legend of cricket”.

Wasim and Waqar Younis formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

A true Legend of cricket master of swing and here reverse swing wao Amazing @wasimakramlive 👍🙌 https://t.co/XYHVJoQYwP — Sherfane Rutherford (@SRutherford50_) May 16, 2021

“A true legend of cricket, master of swing and here reverse swing [wow], amazing Wasim Akram,” Rutherford said on Twitter.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18066 ( 18.87 % ) Waqar Younis 1818 ( 1.9 % ) Javed Miandad 6034 ( 6.3 % ) Shahid Afridi 27658 ( 28.89 % ) Imran Khan 18414 ( 19.24 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2290 ( 2.39 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1396 ( 1.46 % ) Hanif Mohammad 212 ( 0.22 % ) Younis Khan 3740 ( 3.91 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1403 ( 1.47 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5604 ( 5.85 % ) Saeed Anwar 6958 ( 7.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 758 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1377 ( 1.44 % ) Back

