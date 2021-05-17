Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said pace bowler Mohammad Asif was a magician with the ball.

Asif is renowned for being one of the best swing bowlers Pakistan, but his international career was cut short when he was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Many legendary players, such as Kevin Pietersen and Hashim Amla, have admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced.

magician — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) May 8, 2021

“Magician,” Latif said on Twitter when commenting on a brilliant delivery Asif bowled to dismiss ex-Australia captain Michael Clarke.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18066 ( 18.87 % ) Waqar Younis 1818 ( 1.9 % ) Javed Miandad 6034 ( 6.3 % ) Shahid Afridi 27658 ( 28.89 % ) Imran Khan 18414 ( 19.24 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2290 ( 2.39 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1396 ( 1.46 % ) Hanif Mohammad 212 ( 0.22 % ) Younis Khan 3740 ( 3.91 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1403 ( 1.47 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5604 ( 5.85 % ) Saeed Anwar 6958 ( 7.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 758 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1377 ( 1.44 % ) Back

