Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is the most underrated striker right now.

Cavani has done well for United this season as he has scored 15 goals and racked up six assists in 37 matches across all competitions.

In the Premier League specificially, he has notched up nine goals and three assists in 25 games.

He has five goals and three assists in four Europa League matches and also scored once in the one EFL Cup fixture he played.

“Most underrated striker,” Latif said on Twitter.

The Red Devils will play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday before facing Villarreal in the Europa League final on May 26.

