Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a trip “down memory lane” when he recalled dismissing legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
He also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.
Down the memory lane, Its @ABdeVilliers17 kinda day 🙂 #cricket #archives pic.twitter.com/AoTRKF42OT
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 2, 2021
“Down memory lane, it’s [an] AB de Villiers kind [of] day,” the Rawalpindi Express said on Twitter.
De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.
He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.
As for his Twenty20 International career, the 37-year-old featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.
