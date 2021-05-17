Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a trip “down memory lane” when he recalled dismissing legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

He also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

“Down memory lane, it’s [an] AB de Villiers kind [of] day,” the Rawalpindi Express said on Twitter.

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 37-year-old featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18066 ( 18.87 % ) Waqar Younis 1818 ( 1.9 % ) Javed Miandad 6034 ( 6.3 % ) Shahid Afridi 27658 ( 28.89 % ) Imran Khan 18414 ( 19.24 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2290 ( 2.39 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1396 ( 1.46 % ) Hanif Mohammad 212 ( 0.22 % ) Younis Khan 3740 ( 3.91 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1403 ( 1.47 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5604 ( 5.85 % ) Saeed Anwar 6958 ( 7.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 758 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1377 ( 1.44 % ) Back

