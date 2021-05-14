Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Sami Aslam has claimed that there is a strong like-dislike culture in Pakistan cricket right now.

The 25-year-old batsman said “my face didn’t fit”, which was why he wasn’t given a chance to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and sidelined by the selectors.

Aslam, who has moved to America, last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket in 2019.

In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.

In the 2020 tournament, he accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which included a half-century, at an average of 23.50.

“It’s all about the culture of ‘liking and disliking’ individuals. If your face fits, you are fine, if not, they will find any way to sideline you,” he told PakPassion.

“I’ll give you the example of T20 cricket, where I was a solid performer in T20 tournaments in Pakistan and then suddenly the PSL comes along, and I am deemed not good enough for this format.

“Some guys have been picked for the PSL who weren’t even being picked for club cricket, yet I wasn’t even picked as a supplementary player in 6 tournaments. That is clear evidence that PSL selection is about who is well-in with the owners and the team management, and my face didn’t fit so that’s why I never got the chance to play in the PSL.”

