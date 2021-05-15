Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam has claimed that Abdur Rehman had him removed as captain when he was head coach of Southern Punjab.
Aslam criticised Rehman, saying he kept interfering with his decisions, wanted to undermine him and “was looking for a reason to have a go at me”.
Aslam, who has moved to America, last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket in 2019.
In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.
In the 2020 tournament, he accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which included a half-century, at an average of 23.50.
“The coaches just want their egos massaged by the players and for the captains to be dummies,” the 25-year-old told PakPassion.
“Let me give you an example, I was appointed captain of Southern Punjab when Shan Masood went on tour with Pakistan. My performances were good and the head coach was Abdur Rehman. He was quiet when others were captaining the team, but as soon as I became captain, he kept on interfering with my decisions on the field including field-placings, just to undermine me.
“He wanted ridiculous fields set which I ignored. He was looking for a reason to have a go at me whether I was batting, captaining or in the field and even had a go at me for not attempting to win a match when a ridiculous amount of runs was needed from a few overs when the light was closing in.
“He had me removed as the captain as he had been looking for an excuse to have me removed from the role and complained that I wasn’t following his instructions. He had no clue about coaching yet kept on retaining his position despite so many other domestic coaches being replaced.”
