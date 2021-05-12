Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he will try using opener Imam-ul-Haq in Test cricket if it is necessary.

Imam has featured in 11 Tests to date and scored 485 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 25.52.

While his last Test came in 2019, Azam noted that Imam has a “really good” red-ball record.

In his first-class career, Imam has accumulated 2,601 runs in 49 games, which includes five centuries and 14 fifties, at an average of 35.14.

“We will carry the back-up [openers] we have right now. If we think we should try him [Imam], then we will do so, as his record with red ball is also really good. We will utilise whoever suits us,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

