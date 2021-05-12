Keeping an eye on him, Babar Azam on discarded Pakistan opener

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he is keeping an eye on a number of opening batsmen, including Shan Masood.

Masood last played for Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand in January this year.

However, he endured a disastrous campaign as he scored 10 runs in the two-Test series at an average of 2.50.

The 31-year-old was subsequently dropped for the home series against South Africa and the recently-concluded tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Despite this, Azam made it clear that Masood is still in the team’s plans going forward.

“Our main focus is on performance rather than having [a] left and right hand opening batsmen pair just for the sake of it. We are keeping an eye on all the openers, including Shan Masood,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: We will try him if we need to, Babar Azam on Pakistan player with really good red-ball record

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29760 ( 16.12 % ) Babar Azam 127777 ( 69.2 % ) Steve Smith 4776 ( 2.59 % ) Ben Stokes 5840 ( 3.16 % ) Kane Williamson 8012 ( 4.34 % ) Joe Root 116 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1072 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 336 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4914 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 560 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 414 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1078 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29760 ( 16.12 % ) Babar Azam 127777 ( 69.2 % ) Steve Smith 4776 ( 2.59 % ) Ben Stokes 5840 ( 3.16 % ) Kane Williamson 8012 ( 4.34 % ) Joe Root 116 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1072 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 336 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4914 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 560 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 414 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1078 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related