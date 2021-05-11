Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Junaid Khan has revealed that he got in the bad books of the national selectors.

He noted that this was the reason why he was dropped from the 2019 World Cup after initially being named in it.

Junaid last played international cricket in May 2019, but has been taking part in domestic cricket.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he took three wickets in two matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 49.

“I was the second-highest wicket-taker after Hasan Ali in [the] Champions Trophy. But I got in the bad books of selectors, which resulted in my exclusion. I was dropped from the World Cup squad after being initially named in it,” the 31-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

