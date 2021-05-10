He is bowling well, Ramiz on Pakistan player who has been red-hot lately

Ramiz Raja: “Pitch was not that responsive for fast bowlers but still Hasan Ali bowled well and continued his form”
Image courtesy of: ARY Sports
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said pace bowler Hasan Ali is bowling well and has maintained his red-hot form.
In the ongoing Test series against Zimbabwe, Hasan took nine wickets, which included four in the first innings and five in the second.
He has continued to shine in the second Test as he claimed a five-for in the first innings.
“Pitch was not that responsive for fast bowlers but still Hasan Ali bowled well and continued his form,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Scared of losing his place to a youngster, Junaid Khan on Pakistan player who he believes definitely needs to be rested
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related