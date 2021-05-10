He is bowling well, Ramiz on Pakistan player who has been red-hot lately

Image courtesy of: ARY Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said pace bowler Hasan Ali is bowling well and has maintained his red-hot form.

In the ongoing Test series against Zimbabwe, Hasan took nine wickets, which included four in the first innings and five in the second.

He has continued to shine in the second Test as he claimed a five-for in the first innings.

“Pitch was not that responsive for fast bowlers but still Hasan Ali bowled well and continued his form,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Scared of losing his place to a youngster, Junaid Khan on Pakistan player who he believes definitely needs to be rested

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29166 ( 16.16 % ) Babar Azam 124853 ( 69.19 % ) Steve Smith 4727 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 5777 ( 3.2 % ) Kane Williamson 7877 ( 4.37 % ) Joe Root 104 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1058 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 326 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4541 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 552 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1054 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29166 ( 16.16 % ) Babar Azam 124853 ( 69.19 % ) Steve Smith 4727 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 5777 ( 3.2 % ) Kane Williamson 7877 ( 4.37 % ) Joe Root 104 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1058 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 326 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4541 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 552 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1054 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related