Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Junaid Khan suggested that fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is scared of losing his place to a youngster.
Juanid noted that this is one of the reasons why Afridi is hesitant to be rested for matches.
The 21-year-old is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and despite recently being rested for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, Junaid feels his workload should be looked at closely going forward.
“Shaheen definitely needs rest. The management needs to make sure he doesn’t bowl a lot during the net sessions,” the 31-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.
“Shaheen probably doesn’t want to rest himself because he might have fear of losing his place to a youngster, who might perform in his place. He must be thinking they might drop him from one format if he doesn’t perform in few matches.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Yousuf helping me with footwork, technique and power-hitting, Pakistan batsman who can be a game changer says