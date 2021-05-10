Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Junaid Khan suggested that fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is scared of losing his place to a youngster.

Juanid noted that this is one of the reasons why Afridi is hesitant to be rested for matches.

The 21-year-old is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and despite recently being rested for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, Junaid feels his workload should be looked at closely going forward.

“Shaheen definitely needs rest. The management needs to make sure he doesn’t bowl a lot during the net sessions,” the 31-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

“Shaheen probably doesn’t want to rest himself because he might have fear of losing his place to a youngster, who might perform in his place. He must be thinking they might drop him from one format if he doesn’t perform in few matches.”

