Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan believes the men in green will have to continue waiting to play a bilateral series against India.

Junaid believes that the two arch-rivals won’t face each other in a series for at least the next two to four years.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two T20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

However, Junaid noted that playing against India helped him “learn how to handle pressure”.

“If a player wants to learn how to handle pressure, he should play against India. There is a lot of pressure on both teams during India-Pakistan encounters,” the 31-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

“Cricket should happen between both countries but it doesn’t look like it will take place for the next two or four years.

“I learned how to handle pressure during the 2012 series against India in India. Fans from both countries will enjoy these matches but the decision to play the series depends on the administrators.”

