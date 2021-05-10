Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja heaped praise on batsman Fawad Alam, saying he is “making [his] opportunities count”.

Fawad has scored three centuries in his last five Tests, with the most recent one being his knock of 140 in the first Test against Zimbabwe.

The veteran batsman’s 140 came off 204 balls and included 20 boundaries.

While he was dismissed for five runs in the second Test, Ramiz is still very impressed with how good the 35-year-old has been.

“Same with Fawad Alam, who is making opportunities count,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is bowling well, Ramiz Raja on Pakistan player who has been red-hot lately

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29166 ( 16.16 % ) Babar Azam 124853 ( 69.19 % ) Steve Smith 4727 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 5777 ( 3.2 % ) Kane Williamson 7877 ( 4.37 % ) Joe Root 104 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1058 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 326 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4541 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 552 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1054 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29166 ( 16.16 % ) Babar Azam 124853 ( 69.19 % ) Steve Smith 4727 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 5777 ( 3.2 % ) Kane Williamson 7877 ( 4.37 % ) Joe Root 104 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1058 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 326 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4541 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 552 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1054 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related