Ramiz Raja: “Same with Fawad Alam, who is making opportunities count”
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja heaped praise on batsman Fawad Alam, saying he is “making [his] opportunities count”.
Fawad has scored three centuries in his last five Tests, with the most recent one being his knock of 140 in the first Test against Zimbabwe.
The veteran batsman’s 140 came off 204 balls and included 20 boundaries.
While he was dismissed for five runs in the second Test, Ramiz is still very impressed with how good the 35-year-old has been.
“Same with Fawad Alam, who is making opportunities count,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.
