Pakistan captain Babar Azam said batsman Fawad Alam and pace bowler Hasan Ali have been “outstanding” as of late.

This comes after Fawad struck a superb 140 in the first Test against Zimbabwe, which came off 204 balls and included 20 boundaries.

Fawad’s brilliant performance with the bat helped Pakistan win by an innings and 116 runs.

The 35-year-old has now converted his fifties into hundreds all four times.

Hasan has been dominating in the longest format as of late as he has taken 19 wickets in his last two Tests, which includes three five-wicket hauls.

Most recently, he took a five-for in the first Test against Zimbabwe, which Pakistan won by an innings and 116 runs.

“Hasan was outstanding, the openers then batted well, we carried on the momentum, Fawad finishing how he did was outstanding,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

