Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has urged the team management to define the roles of players like Asif Ali and Danish Aziz if they are being picked in the team.

Akhtar noted that if the men in green don’t do this, they will continue to suffer shock losses like the one in the second T20 International against Zimbabwe, which they lost by 19 runs after being bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

Asif featured in two games in the three-match ODI series against South Africa and scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50.

In the four-match T20 series, he played two games, but only batted once and made five runs.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he played one match and scored one run.

Aziz, meanwhile, made his debut in the ODI series and scored 12 runs in two games at an average of six.

He didn’t take part in the T20 series against South Africa, but played two games against Zimbabwe and amassed 37 runs at an average of 18.50.

He also took two wickets at an average of 14.50.

“Pakistan needs to work on their middle order. If they are playing Danish Aziz and Asif Ali or any other player then their roles must be defined. Otherwise, such performances will repeat,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.

Pakistan also won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs, and will now be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in the second Test, which begins on Friday.

