Former India left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra said England big-hitting all-rounder Moeen Ali reminds him of legendary Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar.

Explaining why, Nehra noted that Moeen “never seems under pressure” and is always calm and relaxed when at the crease.

Moeen was recently playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the six games he played, Moeen scored 206 runs, which included a top score of 58, at an average of 34.33 and a strike-rate of 157.25.

“Brother Moeen [Ali] is a very chilled out and relaxed person. I see shades of Saeed Anwar in his batting. He never seems under pressure,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

