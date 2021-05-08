Acting career is a side thing, Pakistan player whose fame is growing

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said his acting career is a “side thing I do when I get a chance”.

This comes after the 35-year-old acted in a series for Urduflix called Khudkash Muhabbat.

However, Fawad made it clear that playing cricket will always be his priority.

“My acting is just a side thing I do when I get a chance but my priority is cricket because of which I’m known to the world,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Nobody would know who I am if I didn’t play cricket. My focus is on cricket and to perform for Pakistan whenever I am given a chance.”

Fawad struck a superb 140 in the first Test against Zimbabwe, which came off 204 balls and included 20 boundaries.

His brilliant performance with the bat helped Pakistan win by an innings and 116 runs.

In the ongoing second Test, Fawad was dismissed for five runs on the opening day.

