Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said batsman Fawad Alam looks to make hundreds every time and doesn’t waste his starts.

This comes after Fawad struck a superb 140 in the first Test against Zimbabwe, which came off 204 balls and included 20 boundaries.

Fawad’s brilliant performance with the bat helped Pakistan win by an innings and 116 runs.

The 35-year-old has converted his fifties into hundreds all four times, which is something Inzamam is extremely impressed with.

“If you look at Fawad Alam’s strike-rate, it was around 70-80 which was around 30-35 runs more than the other batsmen. He kept the pressure on the opposition’s bowling through boundaries, singles and doubles and also ensuring that he didn’t face many dot balls,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The good thing about Fawad Alam is that when [he] gets set, he goes for three figures rather than throwing away his start.”

In the ongoing second Test, Fawad was dismissed for five runs on the opening day.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has so much talent, but can’t read the situation well, Inzamam-ul-Haq on 20-year-old Pakistan big-hitter

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29144 ( 16.18 % ) Babar Azam 124534 ( 69.16 % ) Steve Smith 4721 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 5773 ( 3.21 % ) Kane Williamson 7869 ( 4.37 % ) Joe Root 104 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1055 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 325 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4535 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 552 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1051 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29144 ( 16.18 % ) Babar Azam 124534 ( 69.16 % ) Steve Smith 4721 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 5773 ( 3.21 % ) Kane Williamson 7869 ( 4.37 % ) Joe Root 104 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1055 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 325 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4535 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 552 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1051 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related