Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said batsman Haider Ali “has so much talent”, but can’t read the situation well.

This comes after Haider has been dismissed for a string of low scores.

In the T20 series against South Africa, Haider amassed 29 runs in four matches at an average of 9.66 and a strike-rate of 126.08.

The 20-year-old only featured in one game in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe and failed to have an impact again as he scored five runs.

Inzamam noted that Haider needs to be smarter and can’t “play in [the] same style every time”.

“Haider Ali is an example for us, the youngster has so much talent but you can’t play international cricket based on just talent,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.

“You need to work hard and [play] according to the situation. You can’t play in [the] same style every time. Haider needs to be strong at reading the situation.”

