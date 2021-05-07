Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed wants batsman Saud Shakeel, leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood and seamer Tabish Khan to be picked for the second Test against Zimbabwe.

With Pakistan having won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs, Yasir feels this is the opportune time to give new players a chance to prove their worth.

Shakeel was the second-highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 970 run in 10 matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

Mahmood was the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 52 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 26.94.

Tabish, meanwhile, has taken 598 wickets in 137 first-class matches at an average of 24.29.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 36-year-old claimed 30 wickets in nine matches for Sindh at an average of 30.96.

“Congratulations Pakistan team for winning the Test easily. This is the best time to give opportunity to the new players. Next Test match Saud Shakeel, Zahid and Tabish,” Yasir said on Twitter.

The second Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe gets underway on Friday.

